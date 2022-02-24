Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 229,844 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 762,682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 53,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

