Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 80,823 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,823 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.12. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,298. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,499 shares of company stock valued at $65,757,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

