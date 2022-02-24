MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock traded down $12.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $496.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,125. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $552.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $605.02.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

