Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $308,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

