Cetera Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $238.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.86 and a 200-day moving average of $251.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.