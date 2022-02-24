AMEPAY Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $120,523.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.51 or 0.06783602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.23 or 1.00008181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00048681 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

