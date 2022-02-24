Meta Materials (MMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.02 per share for the quarter.

MMAT stock traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Meta Materials has a 52 week low of 1.38 and a 52 week high of 21.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.64.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMAT. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Meta Materials by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Meta Materials by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

