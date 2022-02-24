Idle Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $121,284.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.51 or 0.06783602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.23 or 1.00008181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00048681 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,587 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

