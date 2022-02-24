Throne (THN) Trading Down 43.2% Over Last 7 Days

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $21.44 million and $2.66 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Throne has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.51 or 0.06783602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.23 or 1.00008181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00048681 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

