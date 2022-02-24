Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGTC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

