Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.