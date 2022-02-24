Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
GPK opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
