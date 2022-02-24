Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $12.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.01. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

