Berry Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Berry has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Berry has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of BRY opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $709.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Berry by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

