Berry Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Berry has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Berry has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.
Shares of BRY opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $709.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry (BRY)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.