Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.10 million.Upwork also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.080 EPS.

UPWK traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,891,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Upwork by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 180,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Upwork by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 75,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Upwork by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

