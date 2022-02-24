National Health Investors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 106.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.