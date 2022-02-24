Azure Power Global (AZRE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Azure Power Global to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts expect Azure Power Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE AZRE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 96,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $666.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $33.63.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
