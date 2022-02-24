Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$12.65 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.90.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.