New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,256,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 69,112 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,121,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

NYSE:CFG opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

