Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.88

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 5944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,241,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
