Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.88

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 5944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,241,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

