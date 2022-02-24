MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 5.7%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 3,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 155,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTW. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get MarketWise alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $778,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $5,520,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.