Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

