Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ILPT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.47. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

