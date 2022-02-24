Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,149,000 after buying an additional 855,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

MNR stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.