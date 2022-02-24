Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.87. 6,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 286,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFRD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $36,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $696,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

