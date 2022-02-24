Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.37. Nexters shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nexters by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nexters during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexters by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

