Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

