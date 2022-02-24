Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.