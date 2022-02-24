Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,987 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,753. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 26.22%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

