Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,492 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.51. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00.
BioNTech Profile (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
