3,102 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $50,930,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $93.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.