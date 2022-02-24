Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.07. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 32,572 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($3.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($4.68). Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $486.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.16.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
