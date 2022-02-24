Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.18, but opened at $2.07. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 32,572 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($3.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($4.68). Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $486.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.16.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

