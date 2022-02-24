LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHCG stock opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in LHC Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in LHC Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LHC Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

