BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 6.7%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 14,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,323,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

BLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.26.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth $61,544,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $39,731,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 1,132,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

