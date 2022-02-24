Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

