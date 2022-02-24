Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.52

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 8992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $3,146,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.