ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading 5.5% Higher

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.87 and last traded at $155.58. 14,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 484,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,817 shares of company stock worth $7,317,776 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after acquiring an additional 142,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,314,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

