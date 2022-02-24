Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TBLA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.
TBLA opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85.
Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
