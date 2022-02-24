Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Truist Financial

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

