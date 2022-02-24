Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $234.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.42 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

