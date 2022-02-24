Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,455 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,935,744. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

