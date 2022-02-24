The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $135,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $237,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

