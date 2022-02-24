Digiwage Price Hits $0.0004 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $18,403.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digiwage has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

