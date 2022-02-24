Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFIB. cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 200,749 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Jetstream Capital LLC increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 491,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.66.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.