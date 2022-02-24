InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,662 ($77.00).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($82.96) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($76.30) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday.

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,878 ($66.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,068.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,872.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,801.93. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,314 ($58.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,376 ($73.11).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

