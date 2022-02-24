Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 8,892.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 240,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.33%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

