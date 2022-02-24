SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 391,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,470,523 shares.The stock last traded at $49.48 and had previously closed at $49.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

