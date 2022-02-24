EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Primerica by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.86.

NYSE:PRI opened at $130.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.22 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. Primerica’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

