EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,816 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1,759.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $570.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $611.95 and its 200-day moving average is $685.80. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

