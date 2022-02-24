The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 42,179.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073,455 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Sherwin-Williams worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

SHW opened at $259.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.