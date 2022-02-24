SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Shares Gap Up to $12.39

SQL Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $13.15. SQL Technologies shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

About SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

